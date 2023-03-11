BJP accuses Delhi govt of negligence about Trans Yamuna

Delhi BJP accuses AAP govt of 'step-motherly treatment' with Trans Yamuna areas

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva told a press conference that not constituting the Trans Yamuna Area Development Board is "dirty politics"

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 22:22 ist
Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva (middle). Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi BJP on Saturday attacked the AAP government, alleging that not constituting the Trans Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB) has denied people living in unauthorised colonies there of basic amenities.

This "step-motherly treatment" of the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation towards residents of the area in east Delhi has left them without good roads and water supply, the party alleged.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva told a press conference that not constituting the board was not only part of a "well-planned conspiracy" but also "dirty politics".

In all the unauthorised colonies across the Yamuna, the condition of roads is bad and there is no water facility, but Kejriwal is indulging in politics of "hatred and discrimination", he alleged and pointed out that there are 16 assembly constituencies in the Trans Yamuna area.

Read | Sisodia arrest: AAP resorts to Indian epics, BJP draws inspiration from Bollywood to slam each other

MLA Abhay Verma, who was also present at the press conference along with Sachdeva and leader of opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said it is regrettable that instead of giving the board its financial share for the area's development, "the Kejriwal government has splashed funds for its political glorification".

"The Kejriwal government did not constitute the Trans Yamuna Area Development Board in the last three years due to which the people living across the Yamuna have been denied development work," the party's Delhi unit said in a statement after the press conference.

"If the people of Delhi are forced to live a hellish life, then they are not concerned about it, because, after the formation of the board, the Kejriwal government will have to pay money every year (to it), which is not acceptable to Kejriwal," it said and accused the government of step-motherly treatment towards people in the Trans Yamuna area.

