Delhi govt spraying poisonous chemical in Yamuna to remove froth ahead of Chhath: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday accused the Delhi government of spraying a "very poisonous chemical" to remove froth in the Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja, during which devotees take a holy dip in the river.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma also challenged Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna and alleged that the chief minister's visit to the Ghazipur landfill site on Thursday was a ploy to divert attention from the pollution in the river.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari said the government is trying to hide its failure to clean the Yamuna by spraying a toxic chemical in the river.

"We visited the Kalindi Kunj area to take stock of the pollution situation of the Yamuna there. We were surprised to find that a very poisonous chemical was being sprayed to hide the froth. The people who were spraying it fled immediately after seeing us. We have lodged a complaint," the Northeast Delhi MP claimed.

He said the government "has stooped so low that it is trying to hide the ammonia phosphorus foam by pouring chemicals into mother Yamuna".

In a statement, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Kejriwal always remembers cleaning the Yamuna during Hindu festivals, especially Chhath Puja.

As Chhath Puja ends, he gets busy with other work and this cycle continues, Bidhuri said.

"Kejriwal has been doing this for the last eight years and people understand it now. Because Kejriwal, who talks about taking a dip every time, has not taken any concrete steps to clean the Yamuna and it is evident as a white sheet of ammonia phosphorus foam is floating atop mother Yamuna," he said.

West Delhi MP Verma challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna river.

"He (Kejriwal) says he has cleaned the Yamuna and will take a dip in it. I call upon him to take a dip in the river two days from now," he said.

Attacking Kejriwal over his visit to the Ghazipur landfill site, Verma said, "Is garbage the issue at the moment? To divert attention from the issue of pollution in the Yamuna river, the Delhi CM reached the Ghazipur landfill site."

He also said the MCD is doing good work in the area of waste management.

Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur site and said the upcoming MCD polls will be fought on the issue of garbage. He promised to clean Delhi in five years if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the elections, which are expected to be held at the end of 2022 or early next year.

In a tweet, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj hit back saying the Centre's 'Namami Gange' initiative had also suggested using an anti-foaming agent in the Yamuna.

He stressed not every chemical is poison.

Last year, pictures and videos showing devotees offering prayers in the froth-filled Yamuna on Chhath Puja had triggered a political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP, prompting the Delhi government to take measures like installing bamboo nets and sprinkling water to dissipate froth.

In a related development, the Delhi BJP will issue a helpline number to help devotees.

Earlier this month, the Centre had set up a joint committee of stakeholders, including National Mission for Clean Ganga, Upper Yamuna River Board, Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi government's Department of Irrigation and Flood Control and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to oversee and coordinate efforts to control and minimise the froth formation downstream of the Okhla barrage in the Yamuna during Chhath Puja.