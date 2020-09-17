Delhi LG Baijal, Kejriwal wish PM Modi on 70th birthday

Delhi LG Baijal, Kejriwal wish PM Narendra Modi on 70th birthday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2020, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 14:30 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and wished him good health and a long life.

PM Narendra Modi marks his 70th birthday today; wishes pour in from all corners

Baijal tweeted in Hindi, "Hearty congratulations to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. I pray to the Almighty for good health, and a long and dynamic life for you." 

"@narendramodi Wishing you a very happy birthday sir. I pray for your long and healthy life," Kejriwal tweeted

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Anil Baijal
Arvind Kejriwal
Narendra Modi
Delhi

What's Brewing

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

 