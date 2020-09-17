Delhi LG Baijal, Kejriwal wish PM Narendra Modi on 70th birthday

Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and wished him good health and a long life.
PM Narendra Modi marks his 70th birthday today; wishes pour in from all corners
माननीय प्रधान मंत्री @narendramodi जी के 70वें जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।
मैं ईश्वर से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, दीर्घायु एवं ऊर्जावान जीवन की कामना करता हूँ !
— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 17, 2020
Baijal tweeted in Hindi, "Hearty congratulations to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. I pray to the Almighty for good health, and a long and dynamic life for you."
.@narendramodi Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2020
