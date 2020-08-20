DH Toon | 19 million salaried people lost jobs during Covid-19 lockdown

A total of 18.9 million (1.89 crore) salaried people have lost their jobs in India since April, a little after the Covid-19 lockdown began. In July alone, five million salaried people have been rendered jobless, according to data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
