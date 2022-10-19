DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 19 2022, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 05:54 ist

Congress will have a new president, who will be a non-Gandhi for the first time in 24 years, by Wednesday evening with the party all set to count the votes for the presidential polls.

