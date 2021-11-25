DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Nov 25 2021, 07:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 07:35 ist

Bills to ban private cryptocurrency and create a framework for official digital currency, repeal contentious farm laws and replace ordinances extending tenures of the Directors of CBI and Enforcement Directorate are among 26 new bills that the Narendra Modi government intends to bring during the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.

