Bills to ban private cryptocurrency and create a framework for official digital currency, repeal contentious farm laws and replace ordinances extending tenures of the Directors of CBI and Enforcement Directorate are among 26 new bills that the Narendra Modi government intends to bring during the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?
Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China
Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history
Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines
'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?
Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur
How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt
DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs
Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains