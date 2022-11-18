DH Toon: Fresh controversy over Savarkar

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 18 2022, 03:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 03:28 ist

Insisting that the country is facing a fight between ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and V D Savarkar, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Thursday that the Hindutva leader wanted to be a "servant" of the British and help them.

V D Savarkar
Rahul Gandhi
BJP
Congress
India News
Indian Politics
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Cartoon

