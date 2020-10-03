DH Toon | Hathras rape case transfers: 'The buck stops here'

Four days after the brutal killing of a Dalit girl after being allegedly gang-raped in Hathras district in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended the district police chief and four other cops on charges of laxity and ordered their narco test along with the family members of the victim.
