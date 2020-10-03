DH Toon | Hathras rape case: 'The buck stops here'

DH Toon | Hathras rape case transfers: 'The buck stops here'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 03 2020, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 07:16 ist

Four days after the brutal killing of a Dalit girl after being allegedly gang-raped in Hathras district in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended the district police chief and four other cops on charges of laxity and ordered their narco test along with the family members of the victim.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hathras rape case
Yogi Adithyanath
Uttar Pradesh
Dalit

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hathras rape case: 'The buck stops here'

DH Toon | Hathras rape case: 'The buck stops here'

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 