DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 01 2021, 08:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 08:54 ist

Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy has cautioned that India’s target of achieving the $5 trillion economy may move two years away from 2025 and it will be a little more difficult for the country to adhere to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target with the Covid-19 pandemic whittling away two years of economic development.

DH Toon
Narendra Modi
Indian Politics
India News
BJP
Economy

