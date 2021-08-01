DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy has cautioned that India’s target of achieving the $5 trillion economy may move two years away from 2025 and it will be a little more difficult for the country to adhere to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target with the Covid-19 pandemic whittling away two years of economic development.
