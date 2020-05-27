DH Toons | Coronavirus: Union Minster D V Sadananda Gowda skips qurantine process

DV Sadananda Gowda arrives from Delhi, skips quarantine, says he’s exempted
Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda, who flew into Bengaluru from the ‘high-risk’ Delhi, was not subjected to the mandatory institutional quarantine on Monday. Both Gowda and the state government claimed he was exempted under the guidelines.
