Dhankar, Congress lock horns in Rajya Sabha over Sonia Gandhi's 'deligitimising' judiciary comment

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and Congress on Friday locked horns over his observations on UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's statement on "delegitimising" judiciary. The Opposition walked out after he refused to expunge his comments, saying he could not have taken an "escapist route" as it would have shamed himself and the House.

As Congress and other Opposition parties objected to his remarks on Thursday against Sonia's speech in the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, Dhankar said he would have abdicated his oath and failed in his constitutional obligation had he not reacted.

On Wednesday, Sonia had said that the government is seeking to “delegitimise the judiciary” and that it has "enlisted" ministers and "even a higher Constitutional authority to make speeches attacking the judiciary on various grounds. Though she did not name anyone, she was referring to Dhankar and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

As soon as official papers were laid on the Table in the House on Friday, senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari raised the issue, saying it was "unfortunate" that the Chairman had made comments about a statement made outside the House.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge supported him, "if a Lok Sabha Member (Sonia Gandhi) talks outside, it should not be discussed in Rajya Sabha. If the chair comments, it is unfortunate. This has never happened...Whatever is said here should be removed and withdrawn. Kindly expunge it...If it is not expunged, it will set a bad precedent."

Countering Kharge and other Opposition MPs, Leader of House Piyush Goyal said the Leader of the Opposition should reflect that aspersions were cast on the House and high constitutional authority, a person elected by both houses of Parliament and who is the Vice President of India. He said Dhankar's response was "very appropriate".

Dhankar defended his actions saying that the remarks in his speech on December 7 on judiciary came in for "inappropriate reflections" in Sonia's speech and that he could not have compromised his dignity.

"The observations were to that extreme degree as chairman Rajya Sabha and Vice President can be enlisted by the ruling party to delegitimise judiciary. This high office cannot be dragged into a partisan stance. I cannot be enlisted, I assure the Leader of the Opposition, either by them (government) or you (Opposition) to delegitimise the judiciary...Delegitimising judiciary means the death knell of democracy," he said.

Had he not reacted, Dhankar said, it would have "demeaning consequences" and an impression sought to be imparted that the chair would become a party to a "pernicious and sinister design" at the instance of the government to delegitimise judiciary.

"I couldn't have averted it. I couldn't have taken an escapist route as it would have created a history that will shame me and the House," he added.

As there was no order to expunge the remarks, Kharge announced a walkout with MPs from Congress, Trinamool Congress, RJD, CPI and others walking out. AAP, TRS, CPI(M) and DMK did not join the walkout.