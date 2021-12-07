Dhankhar behaving like working president of Bengal BJP: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday slammed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for behaving like a "working president" of the state BJP and asked him to come clean on demands by a saffron party MLA to separate Darjeeling hills from the state.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said Dhankhar has been trying to "find flaws in the civic poll preparations by the SEC", in a bid to help the saffron camp.

"The BJP is completely clueless regarding the KMC polls after a humiliating defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections. So, our honourable governor, in order to score some political points in front of his bosses in New Delhi, is behaving like a working president of the state BJP," Ghosh said.

The party is finding excuses as it is sure to face defeat, and the governor is aiding it by trying to find flaws in the civic poll preparedness by the state election commission, he said.

“The governor should maintain the dignity of his office," Ghosh said.

Dhankhar has emphasised the deployment of central forces for free and fair polls during the civic body elections, a demand made by the BJP as well.

"He is so interested in the municipal polls… But, we would like to know his views on the BJP MLA demanding separation of Darjeeling hills from West Bengal; we would like to know if he supports it or not?” Ghosh said.

"Why is he silent on it? If he is so concerned about West Bengal, then he should say he doesn't back the demand. The TMC has clearly said it is against the division of the hills," the senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

Ghosh was referring to BJP legislator Bishnu Prasad Sharma from Kurseong, who had written to party president J P Nadda, calling for separation of Darjeeling hills from the state.

Sharma had claimed that the people of the hills, which has witnessed several violent movements over statehood, do not want it to be a part of West Bengal.

BJP state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar termed Ghosh’s comments as "baseless" and an insult to the office of the Governor.

"This is what you can expect from an anarchic party like the TMC," he said.

