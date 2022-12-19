Dhankhar, Oppn parties' face-off over India-China border row

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and Opposition on Monday had a face-off over the rejection of notices to suspend business and discuss India-China military clashes, leading to parties walking out and the former saying that "optics" of disruption brings "bad light" to Parliament.

Soon after official papers were laid on the table of the House, Dhankar said he was rejecting the notices given by nine Opposition MPs as none of them followed the prescribed rules "in spite of categorical assertion" in his "comprehensive ruling" on December 9.

He said the MPs gave notices as if the rules did not exist and the around 100-minute disruption spread over three days last week was "not sending a good signal".

Dhankar's detailed observations did not find favour with the Opposition, which demanded that the notices be accepted and allow a discussion on the important issue of India-China military clashes.

Citing rules, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the Chairman has residuary powers to allow any debate but Dhankar noted that the Rule specifically says that he could decide on issues that are not specifically mentioned in the Rule Book and that suspension of business has been mentioned.

Kharge said China has encroached on Indian land and is building bridges and this issue was of national importance and hence should be discussed. However, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said Deputy Chairman Harivansh had last week indicated past instances when sensitive issues were not discussed.

Referring to Kharge's remarks on Rule 266, Dhankar said he expected the office of the Leader of Opposition to be more involved but this upset the Opposition further. Kharge was heard saying that the Chairman was telling that his office is insufficient and this is not right.

As the Opposition demand for a discussion was not allowed, Kharge announced the walkout with MPs from Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, AAP, RJD, Samajwadi Party, NCP, Kerala Congress, RLD, CPI(M) and CPI walking out.

Earlier, Dhankar said, "It is a painful duty for me that not only is the rule outraged, no attention whatsoever has been laid on the rule. The notices are drawn in a manner as if the rule doesn't exist. I expect the members to follow the procedure indicated in the rule, go through all the two essential elements and then carve out notice."

This House is a unique platform. We must share the vision, passion, and mission of the framers of the Constitution. Generating optics of disruption brings a very bad name to us. It generates disillusionment. It sends a signal as if those who have been elected to this august House, to perform the solemn duty to act as House of Elders, the Upper House, conduct themselves in a manner which leaves much to be desired," he said.

Dhankar said any notice that is in the line with the spirit and sense of the rules will receive his consideration. "The tradition of this House is that the writ of the Chairman runs. In spite of being cautioned, in spite of being reminded on three occasions by the Dy Chairman, my ruling was not heeded and the disruption took place," he added.