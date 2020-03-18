Digvijaya Singh detained after he tried to meet rebel congress MLAs

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior congress leader Digvijaya Singh and several others were taken into preventive custody on Wednesday morning after they turned up in front of the Ramada hotel in Bengaluru, where Madhya Pradesh MLAs are staying, to meet them.

"I am a Rajya Sabha member and these MLAs are my voters, I am going to ask them to cast their vote.Take me alone inside to meet them and nobody will come with me but give an opportunity to meet them. Police tried to detain us, remove us from this place and even beaten us with lathis. But we are not leaving this place, we are strong followers of Mahatma Gandhi, I am not going without meeting our MLAs," Digvijaya Singh said from outside the hotel,

He further added that all MLAs were brought here forcefully or were lured with false promises to BJP MLAs and MPs of Madhya Pradesh.

The north-division police detained and brought them to Amruthahalli police station. Later, KPCC president DK Shivakumar joined him at the station. Singh said he will meet Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and ask him to allow him to meet the rebel MLAs.

All the MLAs from MP had clearly said that they are not interested to meet any congress leaders.

DK Shivakumar tweeted that police are not allowing them to meet congress MLAs who are being held forcefully at a resort. BJP is hell bent on destabilising democratically elected governments. It has strengthened our resolve to fight to save democracy, he added.