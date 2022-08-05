DMK members walk out of Lok Sabha in protest

DMK members walk out of Lok Sabha, claim they were not being allowed to raise issue

Members of the DMK were heard saying they have been wanting to raise an issue but not being allowed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2022, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 16:09 ist
Lok Sabha. Credit: PTI Photo

Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday walked out of the proceedings of the Lok Sabha in protest, claiming that they wanted to raise an issue in the House but they were not being allowed.

Soon after the House assembled at 12 noon and some papers and reports were laid on the table, DMK members rose from their seats and began seeking attention of the Chair Kirit Premjibhai Solanki.

Members of the DMK were heard saying they have been wanting to raise an issue but not being allowed.

Also read: Summoned in middle of Parliament session, says Mallikarjun Kharge

The Chair, however, asked Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to introduce a Bill in the House, urging DMK members to take their seats.

As DMK members refused to relent and continued seeking his attention, the Chair asked the law minister to go head with the introduction of the Bill, saying, "Only that will go on record what the minister (Rijiju) says."

Members walked out of the House in protest. Rijiju introduced a Bill to amend the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Act 2019.

There was no immediate clarity on the issue that DMK members wanted to raise in the House.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DMK
Lok Sabha
Kiren Rijiju
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 