DMK presents paperless budget; AIADMK boycotts

AIADMK leaders walked out but AIADMK's allies--BJP and PMK, stayed put

  • Aug 13 2021, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 12:27 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: PTI File Photo

The ruling DMK on Friday presented its first budget after coming to power, months after it swept the April 6 Assembly elections, with the opposition AIADMK boycotting the financial exercise.

AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's main opposition, staged a walkout from the Assembly, boycotting the first budget presentation by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

As soon as Speaker Appavu gave tips to MLAs on accessing budget document on their computer, leader of opposition, K Palaniswami began reading out from a prepared text and sought an opportunity to covey his views.

While opposition MLAs stood up, requesting the Speaker to give Palaniswami an opportunity, Appavu said they can convey their views on Monday during general discussion and asked them to sit down.

However, Palaniswami continued to read out from the statement, and after he completed it, AIADMK members, led by him, walked out of the House.

However, AIADMK's allies -- BJP and PMK, stayed put.

This is the first budget, also the first paperless one, of the DMK government after it assumed power in May after a 10-year stint in opposition.

