Droupadi Murmu leads in Presidential polls with 3.78 lakh votes

  • Jul 21 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 15:05 ist
Droupadi Murmu file photo. Credit: Reuters Photo

As expected, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu took lead in Presidential polls as she garnered 3.78 lakh votes against rival Yashwant Sinha who got 1.45 lakh votes after counting of MPs' votes.

Votes of MLAs from states will be counted now.

Among the MPs, votes of 748 MPs were found valid, while 15 were found to be invalid.

Murmu got support of 540 MPs with a vote value of 3.78 lakh, while Sinha got support of 208 MPs with a vote value of 1,45,600.

An initial pattern indicates that there has been cross voting in favour of Murmu. 

If all MPs vote, Murmu was to get support of 539 MPs as announced by parties. One has to take into account 8 absentees and 15 invalid votes.

Sinha was to get support of 237 MPs.

