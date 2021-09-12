Earlier only those who used to say 'Abba Jaan' got ration: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday fired fresh salvo at Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party saying that previous governments in the state were busy in appeasing a particular community.

Addressing a rally, the CM said that while everyone in the state is provided with ration now, earlier only those who used to say "Abba Jaan" were digesting all the ration.

#WATCH | Under PM Modi leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics....Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration?....Earlier only those who used to say 'Abba Jaan' were digesting the ration: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Kushinagar pic.twitter.com/CPr6IMbwry — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday took strong exception to the use of a purported image of a Kolkata flyover in an Uttar Pradesh government advertisement to project the economic progress of the state under its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Noting that it was yet to be confirmed that the image was that of a Kolkata flyover, West Bengal BJP claimed that while the UP government constructs expressways, flyovers come crashing down under the Mamata Banerjee regime in the eastern state.

The advertisement titled 'Transforming Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath' showed an image of a flyover painted in blue-and-white colours synonymous with the TMC government along with high-rises and industries juxtaposed below a cut-out of Yogi Adityanath.

"Before 2017, UP was not taken seriously with regard to investment, but in his four-and-a-half-year rule, that negative perception has been broken and in 2020, it has emerged as the second largest economy in the country," the message in the advertisement read.

The Indian Express, which had carried the advertisement, issued a corrigendum saying, "A wrong image was inadvertently included in the cover collage of the advertorial on Uttar Pradesh produced by the marketing department of the newspaper. The error is deeply regretted and the image has been removed in all digital editions of the paper."

The TMC, however, left no opportunity to ridicule the BJP over the episode, claiming that the saffron party has now indirectly accepted the "development spree" under the Mamata Banerjee government and even tried to appropriate it.

(With PTI inputs)

