ECI to send EPIC to newly enrolled voters by post

ECI to send EPIC to newly enrolled voters by post

The service will be launched on January 25 which is celebrated as National Voters' Day

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 25 2022, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 10:43 ist
The National Voters' Day will be observed across the country to raise awareness among voters. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission of India has decided to send illustrated Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to newly enrolled voters via post, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The service will be launched on January 25 which is celebrated as National Voters' Day, the official said.

"We will start sending the voter cards directly to the recipients by post. The service will be officially launched on National Voters' Day," he said.

Talking more about it, the official said that the Commission will also send a kit along with the identity cards of the new voters.

The packet will contain all the information including EVM, voting method, he said.

"The National Voters' Day will be observed across the country on Tuesday as an initiative of the Election Commission to raise the awareness of the voters. The theme of this year's Voters' Day is 'Empowering, Vigilant, Protecting and Informing Our Voters'," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Elections
Indian Politics
Election Commission of India
voters

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

The misplaced concern on duties

The misplaced concern on duties

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

What should your resume contain?

What should your resume contain?

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

 