ED freezes Rs 94.52cr shares, MFs of Nirav, Choksi

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has seized nine luxury cars and frozen shares and mutual funds worth Rs 94.52 crore belonging diamantaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in connection with the Rs 11,394.02 crore banking fraud.

Of the frozen assets, the agency said in a tweet, shares and mutual funds worth Rs 7.8 crore belonged to Nirav, while those of Rs 86.72 crore belonged to his uncle Choksi, who have left India in the first week of January weeks before Punjab National Bank filed a complaint with CBI in connection with irregularities.

The ED has also seized nine high-end luxury cars of Nirav in the case the agency has filed under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The seized cars are a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Porsche Panamera, two Mercedes Benz, three Honda, one Toyota Fortuner and an Innova.

During searches since the fraud came to light, the ED has seized diamonds, gold jewellery and other precious stones worth Rs 5,726 crore at book value. The actual value of the seized assets are being independently valued, officials said.

The CBI, which registered two cases on January 31 and February 15 in connection with the fraud, had also conducted searches across the country. On Wednesday, it sealed 'Roapanya', a farmhouse bungalow owned by Nirav in Alibaug spread across 1.5 crore and worth Rs 32 crore.

Twelve people were arrested in the past one week in connection with the fraudulent issuance of around 300 Letters of Understanding and Letters of Credit to firms belonging to Nirav and Choksi since 2011 from the Brady House branch of the PNB in Mumbai. Those arrested include top Nirav Modi firm official Vipul Ambani.

The ED has summoned both Nirav and Choksi to appear before its investigators.