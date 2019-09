The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday registered a case against NCP founder Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

"I will myself go to the ED office in Mumbai on 27 September at 2 pm. I will cooperate with the agency," Pawar told a news conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

This comes approximately a month before the Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

