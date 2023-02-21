Eknath Shinde to hold first National Executive meeting of Shiv Sena on February 22

Ekanth Shinde will conduct the first National Executive meeting of the Shiv Sena on February 22 after acquiring the party name and symbol.
During the meeting, which will be conducted in the evening, new office bearers may be elected or appointed and various issues will be discussed, confirmed Shinde's spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar.
First National Executive meeting of Shivs Sena to be held today in the evening, after Election Commission of India's order (allotting Shiv Sena name & Bow and Arrow to Shinde faction). Some new office bearers may be elected/appointed: Deepak Kesarkar, Maharashtra min
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/6nTRDo6ZSj
— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'
Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath
I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK
Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space
Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons
Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man
What is the safest seat on an airplane?
'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'