Shinde to hold Sena's first National Executive today

Eknath Shinde to hold first National Executive meeting of Shiv Sena on February 22

More to follow

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 21 2023, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 10:29 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Ekanth Shinde will conduct the first National Executive meeting of the Shiv Sena on February 22 after acquiring the party name and symbol. 

During the meeting, which will be conducted in the evening, new office bearers may be elected or appointed and various issues will be discussed, confirmed Shinde's spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

 