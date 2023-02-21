Eknath Shinde to hold first National Executive meeting of Shiv Sena on February 22

Ekanth Shinde will conduct the first National Executive meeting of the Shiv Sena on February 22 after acquiring the party name and symbol.

During the meeting, which will be conducted in the evening, new office bearers may be elected or appointed and various issues will be discussed, confirmed Shinde's spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar.

