'Employment is dignity, how long will govt deny it?'

Employment is dignity, for how long will the government deny it to people: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2020, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 11:12 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Attacking the Centre over the alleged rise in unemployment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said employment is dignity and asked for how long will the government "deny" this to people.

In his attack against the government on Twitter, Gandhi also tagged a media report which claimed that over one crore people had registered on a government portal seeking jobs, but only 1.77 lakh jobs were available.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on his birthday

"Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay. Employment is dignity. For how long will the govt deny it?" the former Congress chief tweeted.

Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the economy and has called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Employment
Modi Government

What's Brewing

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

 