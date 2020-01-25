Ex-AIADMK MP K C Palanisamy arrested for misusing party symbol

Police arrested former AIADMK MP, K C Palanisamy in the early hours of Saturday from his residence for allegedly misusing the party symbol, officials said.

Palanisamy was arrested from his house in R S Puram following a complaint that he was operating a website in the name of the AIADMK and misusing the party symbol of Two Leaves, they said.

The former MP was expelled from the AIADMK in 2018 after he urged the party to back a no-confidence motion against the Modi government at the Centre if it did not take a favourable stand on the Cauvery issue.

Police said that they are further investigating the case.