Ousted partymen may rejoin if they apologise: AIADMK

Expelled partymen may join us again if they apologise: AIADMK

AIADMK leaders had also in the past ruled out taking OPS back into the party and had labelled him a 'betrayer'.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 11 2023, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 23:08 ist
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credit: PTI Photo

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday said those who were expelled from the party should tender an "apology" if they choose to join the party again.

Hours after expelled leader O Panneerselvam's (OPS) camp said it would hold a statewide protest on August 1 seeking expeditious probe into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, Palaniswami recalled the party norm for re-admission since the days of party founder M G Ramachandran.

Also Read | EC recognises EPS as AIADMK General Secretary 

The practice has been the same during the tenure of late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa as well, EPS, the top party leader said in a statement.

It was a usual practice to take disciplinary action against those who violated party ideology, its goals and policies. Realising their mistakes, when such persons furnish a letter of apology to the general secretary, they would be considered as party members following formal re-admission.

Hence, those who were expelled from the party, if they choose to join again, must follow the norm, Palaniswami asserted.

Though EPS's statement appeared to be an "open invite" to OPS and his loyalists to strengthen the party, it is also seen as a veiled taunt against them.

The AIADMK has repeatedly dubbed the OPS's camp as DMK's 'B-team', and EPS has also insisted on an "apology" for reinduction, which may not serve as a face saver for the expelled leaders. AIADMK leaders had also in the past ruled out taking OPS back into the party and had labelled him a "betrayer".

Palaniswami's statement also comes days after a Villupuram district-based office-bearer was expelled for taking part in an event presided by BJP state chief K Annamalai.

Reportedly, the AIADMK is among the parties that have been invited by the BJP to take part in the NDA meet in Delhi next week while the OPS camp has not been invited.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK
Indian Politics
Tamil Nadu
EPS
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

 