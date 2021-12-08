Farmers' protest set to be withdrawn after Centre reaches out

The year-long agitation of farmers against the three contentious farm laws, that were withdrawn last week, seems on way to end very soon with the government having met “nearly all demands” raised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

However, some points of divergence still remain - on the issue of timing of withdrawal of cases against farmers and the constitution of the panel on MSP.

While the government offered to withdraw cases after the agitation is called off, the SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions, is insisting quashing of FIR as a prerequisite for withdrawing the agitation.

The agitation could be called off as early but a final decision on it would be taken on Wednesday afternoon after another round of meeting by the protesting Unions, who seem to have reached a consensus on the final course of the agitation, which has kept the political pot boiling in the country since November 26 last year.

The decision has been taken after Centre gave the proposal in writing to the farm leaders on Tuesday regarding withdrawing the cases lodged against farmers in the course of the year-long protest and set up a committee for a law on MSP.

“SKM confirms to have received a written draft proposal from the Home Ministry of Government of India—SKM will seek further clarifications on a few points from the government’s proposal and will re-convene tomorrow for further discussion,” it said in a statement after discussing the proposal “constructively”.

“We have replied to the letter of the government. The government is saying that it will withdraw cases once the farmers withdraw the agitation. They are asking farmers to go back on this promise. But who will trust them like this? We will discuss in meeting over this,” SKM leader Rakesh Tikait said.

The protesting farmer unions are opposed to the inclusion of “pro-farm bill” leaders in the panel on MSP and in their reply to the government demanded only members from SKM should be included in the MSP panel and the government should quash all FIRs against the farmers before the agitation is called off.

The government has proposed that it will form a committee to look into the demand for a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) and the panel will include farmer organisations outside the SKM as well besides scientists and representatives from the Central and the state governments.

SKM had earlier named five members, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh for the panel on December 4.

Home Minister Amit Shah is reported to have asked a leader of the SKM on the setting up of the MSP panel after which some forward movement began.

SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal categorically said that the farmer unions will not accept the government’s condition that cases against farmers will be withdrawn after the agitation is called off.

Another farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu claimed “nearly all demands raised by us have been met” referring to the government’s letter regarding assurances on farmers' demands.

While he claimed that a “consensus” has been reached, the farmer union leaders from Haryana appeared adamant on withdrawal for FIR first.

The central government in its proposal to SKM said, “The governments of UP and Haryana (both BJP-ruled) have given full consent that cases lodged during the agitation against farmers will be withdrawn soon after the agitation is ended. The departments related to Government of India (Railways) and the Union Territory (Chandigarh) have also agreed to withdraw the cases after the agitation is ended. Even for compensation, UP and Haryana governments have given their in-principle consent. Even the government of Punjab has made public announcement on these two subjects.”

Referring to all the five demands of SKM including objections to electricity bill and removing criminal liability clause from the electricity bill, the Central government said, “in this way, all five demands have been appropriately addressed. Now there is no justification for continuing the farmer agitation.”

Three days after 1st anniversary of the farmer agitation on November 26, the government on the first day of the winter session of Parliament on November 29, repealed the three contentious laws--- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – in September 2020.

The withdrawal happened 10 days after Modi on November 19 in a televised address to the nation, announced with an “apology” that the government will repeal the laws as it could not convince a section of farmers about the benefits of the new farm laws.

The move coming just months before elections in agrarian states of Punjab and UP, two epicenters of protest along with Haryana, was criticised the Opposition as a delayed decision taken due to electoral considerations.

