Film industry hails ISRO team for Chandrayaan-2

There are always hurdles in the path to victory and the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which suffered a last-minute setback, doesn't "tantamount to failure", said members of the film fraternity, after ISRO lost communication with its moon lander early Saturday morning.

The communication from the lander, Vikram, to the ground station was lost during its powered descent to the lunar surface in the early hours and data is being analysed, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Hassan, offered words of encouragement to ISRO scientists and hailed them for the mission.

"Sometimes we don't land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing is we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief! Proud of #ISRO" Shah Rukh tweeted.

The 1,471-kg lander of Chandrayaan-2 -- first Indian mission to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology -- is named Vikram after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme. The lander was designed to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface and to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 earth days.

"Pride never did face defeat... Our pride, Our victory... Proud of you ISRO," tweeted Amitabh.

Hassan said Chandrayaan-2 mission does not "tantamount to failure" and added that country will soon succeed in its endeavours to reach Moon.

"In Research and Development, there will be a learning curve. This is that precious learning moment. We will soon be on the Moon, Thanks to #ISRO. The Nation believes and applauds ISRO," he posted.

Akshay Kumar said that in science, success is not always guaranteed but one should keep moving ahead.

"There’s no science without experiment... Sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident #Chandrayaan2 will make way for #Chandrayaan3 soon. We will rise again," he tweeted.

Filmmaker Karan Johar said, "Salute and applaud the incredible endeavours of @isro !!!! So proud of everything they continue to do... So proud to be part of a nation that has the most genius minds..."

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, "Only the connection is broken, not the resolve, the courage is still high. I am sure that we will surely get success. @isro We are proud of our scientists. Just move on…"

Actor Taapsee Pannu hailed the ISRO team as the country's "hero".

"Lump in the throat, tear in the eye not coz of anything else but witnessing how beautifully you got the entire nation together in hope and spirit... it’s ok to take a few steps back when u know you are about to make your longest jump. You are our hero @isro" she posted.

Actors Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal also lauded the ISRO for its efforts while complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for boosting the morale of the scientists.

"Success and will come and go but the determination to succeed will forever remain constant. Proud of you @isro and deeply touched by this consolatory gesture from PM @narendramodi ... Jai Hind" tweeted Farhan.

Paresh said, "The compassionate and assuring and encouraging fatherly hug to ISRO scientists are etched forever in the heart and mind of India. Thanks, Narendra Modi ji for making us feel safe."

Anupam hailed PM Modi's speech as one of the most "inspirational speeches ever".

"Your affectionate and emotional hug to #Isro Chief K Sivan is a visual that will be etched in every Indian’s memory for years. You make us feel protected. Thank you," he wrote on Twitter.

BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol said, "Lost Communication but not hope. We are proud of you ISRO.. #Chandrayaan2"

Actor Anil Kapoor said Chandrayaan-2 will forever remain a "remarkable achievement".

"India is proud of the #Chandrayaan2 team @isro" he further said.

Emraan Hashmi tweeted, "In times when social media only brags about strengths and successes its important to teach the next gen about weaknesses and failures. If you learn from defeat you haven't really lost. Proud of #ISRO.