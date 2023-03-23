Gehlot says judiciary under pressure, Modi surname remark by Rahul was just 'political' comment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday claimed the judiciary is under pressure and the Modi surname remark over which a Gujarat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail was just a "political" comment.

But at the same time, the Congress veteran said he has faith in the Judiciary and the right verdict will come in time – an apparent reference to the possibility of a higher court overturning the ruling.

Gehlot alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was also misusing agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

"Today there is pressure on Judiciary, pressure on Election Commissions, ED, Income Tax, CBI, which are premium agencies and their credibility used to be huge, are being misused. When such an atmosphere prevails, such rulings are made…every ruling (faisla) is influenced," he said.

"I have full faith in judiciary that the right decision will be taken in the coming time," the chief minister said.

A court in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma, which held Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the Congress leader's lawyer Babu Mangukiya said.

"We have seen for 40-50 years, how many such comments Vajpayee ji, Advani ji must have made but that time was different, this time is different. In those days there were no such court cases," Gehlot said.

"Rahul Gandhi's comment also means that the people with Modi surname think that Modi is our man, he will save us," he said, adding, "This was a political comment."

Gehlot said PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the NDA government do not pay attention to the issues of unemployment, inflation and violence raised by Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra but instead are focused on taking revenge.

Targeting BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for calling Rahul Gandhi the present-day Mir Jafar of Indian policy, Gehlot said people who make low-level comments are the face of the BJP.

"History is witness that the deeds of Mir Jafar were done by Veer Savarkar and the people of RSS during the freedom struggle. While Pandit Nehru and other leaders were in jail, Veer Savarkar apologised many times in writing," he said.

"When the freedom struggle was going on against the British, what was the role of RSS? Did even a single person take part in the freedom struggle? They link Rahul Gandhi with Mir Zafar, they should be ashamed of this. RSS played the role of Mir Zafar and betrayed the country," he added.