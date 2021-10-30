Thakur takes a dig at Gehlot's remark on Amit Shah

Gehlot should come out of his residence and ask people about their condition: Anurag Thakur

Thakur’s remarks come in response to Gehlot's allegation against Amit Shah that the latter had conspired to topple the Rajasthan govt last year

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should come out of his residence and ask people about their condition.

Thakur’s remarks come in response to Gehlot's allegation against Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the latter had conspired to topple the Rajasthan government last year.

“He (Gehlot) should come out of his residence and ask about the condition of the public,” the I&B minister said.

Thakur arrived here to hold a meeting of his department. He said the Union home minister has a lot of work to do and is engaged in the work for the nation.

Taking another dig at the Rajathan CM, the I&B minister said Gehlot could not keep his colleagues together and that he should focus on his party.

Talking about the promotion of sports, Thakur, who is also the sports and youth affairs minister, said the corporate sector and educational institutes should come forward for the promotion of games.

