Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sonia Gandhi to meet today to save Congress's sinking ship

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is leading the G-23 group demanding sweeping organisational changes in the party, is likely to meet party interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday to address the grievances of the group sources said.

It's likely that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also be present at this meeting.

On Wednesday, G-23 leaders met at Azad's residence to chalked out their strategy ahead of the meeting.

Apart from the initial members, some more leaders including Mani Shankar Aiyar, Patiala MP and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur, senior leader P J Kurien, former Punjab Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Raj Babbar, Kuldeep Sharma were also seen arriving at Azad's residence for the meeting.

Shankarsinh Vaghela and Sandeep Dikshit were also taking part.

Vaghela has been in the Congress in the past but his present status is not clear.

The meeting is being held to devise the further strategy after the CWC endorsed Sonia Gandhi's leadership. The group has already reached out to the like-minded leaders within the Congress.

The Congress President on Tuesday removed state chiefs of five states and after which loyalists started targeting the dissenters.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Kapil Sibal that he does not know the "ABCD of Congress", and is an outsider who was given everything from the party. However, talking to IANS, Dikshit said: "The Congress President should have accessibility, acceptability and accountability."

