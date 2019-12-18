God ashamed for creating 5 monsters: SG Mehta to SC

God must have held his head in shame on December 12, 2012, for not being able to save the victim and for creating these "five monsters", Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday said in the Supreme Court, arguing for dismissal of the review plea filed by one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

"There are some crimes for which humanity cries. On that fateful day, God also must have held his head in shame for two reasons. First for not being able to save the innocent girl, and second for having created these five monsters," he submitted before the bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna.

Akshaya Kumar Singh filed his review petition this month, amidst the move to execute the convicts in the case.

The top court had on July 9, 2018, dismissed the review pleas by the other three convicts Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma against the 2017 verdict, confirming death penalty awarded to them.

Arguing for Delhi police, Mehta said that the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case were making concerted efforts to "delay the inevitable" and the law must take its own course as soon as possible.