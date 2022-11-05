Gujarat polls: Kejriwal leads Tiranga yatras in Kutch

Gujarat polls: Kejriwal leads 'Tiranga yatras' in Kutch; Mann tours Muslim-dominated areas of Ahmedabad

Assembly polls will be held in the state in two phases on December 1 and 5 and votes will be counted on December 8

PTI
PTI, Gandhidham,
  • Nov 05 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 22:09 ist
Kejriwal claimed voting for the Congress was futile as its legislators would later defect to the BJP. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday led 'Tiranga yatras' (Tricolour marches) in Gandhidham and Anjar in poll-bound Gujarat's Kutch district. Kejriwal's colleague and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held road shows in three Muslim-dominated areas of Ahmedabad.

Assembly polls will be held in the state in two phases on December 1 and 5 and votes will be counted on December 8. "You have given the Bharatiya Janata Party 27 years. Give us five years," Kejriwal said in Gandhidham and Anjar.

Also Read — AAP candidates for Gujarat being decided by BJP: Congress

The marches at both places were well-attended. "If we come to power, we will pay your electricity bills, we will make good schools for your children, we will make good hospitals in which you will be given free treatment," he said in Gandhidham.

Kejriwal claimed voting for the Congress was futile as its legislators would later defect to the BJP. Mann's road shows were held in Muslim-dominated Jamalpur, Danilimbda and Asarwa in Ahmedabad city, where he spoke about free electricity, as well as the party's "guarantees" on education and health.

Isudan Gadhvi is the chief ministerial candidate for AAP, which has been conducting a high-decibel campaign over the past several weeks in order to emerge as the main contender against the BJP, replacing the Congress. The AAP also released its 10th list of 21 candidates for the Assembly polls, taking the total number of seats covered to 139. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
Arvind Kejriwal
Kutch
Gujarat
Bhagwant Mann
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
India News
India Politics

What's Brewing

Climate activists glue themselves to Goya paintings

Climate activists glue themselves to Goya paintings

'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'

'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

 