Haryana BJP at unease over party's silence on wrestlers' protest

The Haryana BJP is increasingly growing uneasy over the wrestlers' standoff with the Centre, which has started garnering more attention with the Opposition slamming the saffron party's inaction and both the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemning India's treatment of the protestors.

The wrestlers have been demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they accuse of sexual harassment. With the Haryana Assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls coming up next year, the state party is finding the top brass' silence on the matter rather resounding.

Most state leaders have steered clear of the protests and issued cautious statements, but few have come out in support of the wrestlers and sought justice.

All three grapplers at the mantle of the protests - Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia - are Haryana natives.

Read | Wrestlers' battle turning into khaps vs seers face-off

With the tensions dragging on Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has already been facing some consequences in his public outreach programme, increasing worries for the BJP. The wrestlers' protest has already received support from the farmers union, who have some residual anger left after the Centre scrapped contentious farm laws only following a year-long protest at Delhi's borders.

The Congress - which has strong support in the Jat community, where most of the wrestlers are from - has thrown its weight behind them, and the Jat-centred INLD and AAP have also come out on the wrestlers' side of things.

However, the Haryana BJP leadership has purportedly been deaf to the rising clamour thus far. When the wrestlers had sought Khattar's support in the matter, he distanced himself saying "The issue is not related to Haryana… but to the players’ teams and the Union government. The Supreme Court has already ordered the registration of FIRs… An investigation shall follow."

The only exceptions have been Home Minister Anil Vij, who had offered to convey the grapplers' demands to the "highest level within the party" and Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, who noted that he felt the "pain and helplessness" of the wrestlers. His father, Union Minister Birender Singh, went to Jantar Mantar and met the protesting wrestlers too.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the Union Minister said he had spoken to party president J P Nadda and pointed out how this stir "would hurt the party's credibility."

"I met our party chief, twice. On both times, I told him the party should not treat this as an issue concerning wrestlers from one state. It is a matter of grave concern and the party’s credibility is at stake. I requested him [Nadda] to intervene, talk to the Sports Ministry or whoever can resolve the issue amicably, at the earliest. I said we talk about women’s empowerment, so we should act on it," Singh said, adding, "I also told the party president that even if it is perceived that they [the wrestlers] are working at the behest of some political party or have been instigated by someone, their voices need to be heard and should be heard. They are raising an issue that should be addressed."

The minister also raised questions about control of sports federations, saying "The problem lies with politicians, especially those in power, as well as industrialists and bureaucrats running such federations. The government should introduce reforms in the way sports federations are run.."

Another BJP leader also admitted to the publication that the party's silence on the matter might boomerang, saying "There are certain issues that need to be dealt with above party policies. One should have the courage not only to speak one’s mind but also listen to and understand ground realities. Whatever the reason behind the protest may be, a delay in reaching a logical conclusion will change perceptions on the ground."

Haryana BJP President Om Prakash Dhankar also mentioned bringing the matter to Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's notice, saying "I emphasised that those protesting at Jantar Mantar are our daughters and they should get justice. The minister said they will surely get justice." Thakur, meanwhile, has urged the wrestlers to remain calm and wait for the probe to get over.

Another senior BJP leader added "There is no doubt the matter does not pertain to Haryana. But, that is the issue… the BJP is a cadre-based party and the CM can’t speak much on the matter."