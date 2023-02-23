Has India become a banana republic: Venugopal after Pawan Khera deplaning row

Terming the arrest and deplaning of his colleague Pawan Khera from a Raipur flight condemnable, Congress leader K C Venugopal on Thursday accused the BJP of targeting the party's plenary session and asked if India has become a banana republic.

Khera was detained by Delhi Police and subsequently arrested by Assam Police in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior police officer said. The action against the Congress' media department head began with him being deplaned from a New Delhi-Raipur flight, leading to extraordinary scenes of protest at the tarmac by Congress leaders.

"It is totally condemnable the way they are doing these things. We are all going to Raipur for the plenary session, Pawan Khera was also travelling with us, suddenly they deplaned Pawan Khera without any valid reason," Venugopal told PTI at the tarmac.

"After half an hour, Delhi Police comes and says they have to hand him (Khera) over to Assam Police. We asked if there is an FIR, arrest warrant or any document, but nothing is there, only oral orders," the Congress' general secretary in-charge organisation said.

How can this happen, has India become a "banana republic", he asked.

Venugopal said the whole episode was "very unfortunate" and alleged that it was aimed at the party's plenary session in the Chhattisgarh capital.

"Three-four days back, they carried out raids in Chhattisgarh… now this," he said.