Has situation become normal in J&K? asks Congress as PM visits UT

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2022, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 21:14 ist

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir for the first time for a public engagement since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Congress on Sunday took a swipe at the government, asking whether the situation has become normal there after the passage of two-and-a-half years.

Prime Minister Modi had said that Jammu and Kashmir is presenting a new example of "democracy and determination" as numerous development initiatives were undertaken in the last two to three years.

Asked about Modi's visit at a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, "We always support if any concrete work has been done… then it is a good thing, for the country, for everyone."

After two-and-a-half years can you call the situation normal there, he asked.

"Has the movement to and fro from there become normal," he asked and accused the government of indulging in self-congratulatory rhetoric over Jammu and Kashmir.

