Mandaviya hits back at Rahul over vaccine availability

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hits back at Rahul Gandhi for questioning Covid vaccine availability

The minister asked Gandhi to join everyone in feeling proud about the work done by the country's health workers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2021, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 17:53 ist
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI File Photo

The vaccination drive in the country is set to get a major boost this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Sunday as he took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the government's vaccine delivery programme.

The minister asked Gandhi to join everyone in feeling proud about the work done by the country's health workers.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

In a response to Gandhi's tweet questioning the availability of vaccines last month, Mandaviya said more than 13 crore doses were administered in July and the drive is going to accelerate this month.

"More than 13 crore doses were administered in India in the month of July. It is going to accelerate this month. We are proud of our healthcare workers for this achievement.

"Now you too should be proud of them and the country," Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi in response to Gandhi's post.

Earlier during the day, Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi saying "July is gone, but the shortage of vaccine hasn't gone away." He used the hashtag #WhereAreVaccines.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 47 crore with 60,15,842 doses being administered in a span of 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Sunday morning.

More than 3 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals, it stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mansukh Mandaviya
Rahul Gandhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata

Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts

Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths

We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

 