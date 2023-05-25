Shah goes Guwahati, but not to 'burning' Manipur: Cong

Home Minister goes to Guwahati, yet does not visit Manipur which is 'burning' since days: Cong

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar had said India is in 'danger' if things are not set right in the northeastern state

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 25 2023, 19:13 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 19:13 ist
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Thursday attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over his Assam visit, saying he goes all the way to Guwahati but does not deem it fit to visit Manipur which has been "burning for 22 days".

Shah is on a day-long visit to Assam to attend three events to mark the completion of two years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state.

Taking a dig at Shah, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Union Home Minister goes all the way to Guwahati today, but does not deem it fit to visit Imphal when Manipur has been burning for 22 days."

Also Read | One killed in fresh violence in strife-torn Manipur

"This is the same Union Home Minister who held 16 rallies and 15 road shows in Karnataka, but cannot find time for the people of Manipur who are suffering a lot due to the ideology and politics of the so-called Double Engine Sarkar," Ramesh said in a tweet.

The Congress on Wednesday had demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi call a meeting of community leaders of Manipur in an effort to bring peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar had said India is in "danger" if things are not set right in the northeastern state as it shares the international border with Myanmar.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts of the state on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence in Manipur was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The ethnic clashes claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel had to be deployed to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Amit Shah
Congress
BJP
Manipur
Assam

Related videos

What's Brewing

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

Dubai camel cloning caters to races, beauty pageants

Dubai camel cloning caters to races, beauty pageants

Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’: How Wessy is it?

Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’: How Wessy is it?

Bollywood stars descend on Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023

Bollywood stars descend on Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

 