Homeopathy is a 'science': Sarbananda Sonowal

Homeopathy is a 'science': Sarbananda Sonowal

Sonowal asked students to prove that alternate medicine is the best way of treating diseases

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 07 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 22:36 ist
Sarbananda Sonowal. Credit: PTI File photo

AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said homeopathy is a "science" and students of it should work hard to prove that it is the best method of treatment.

Experts of the more popular allopathy do not consider homeopathy as a science.

Sonowal, who was addressing a programme at the National Institute of Homeopathy in the city, asked the students to prove that alternate medicine is the best way of treating diseases. “I ask all the students to work hard to show the strength of homeopathy and AYUSH. We have to prove that these too are science."

“To take homeopathy forward we will have to work very hard and prove to the people this is the best method of treatment,” he added.

The central minister urged the students of homeopathy to work in a way in any place in the world they may be so that people begin to respect homeopathy.

Sonowal had tabled the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha this August. It proposed to amend the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 to provide a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education.

Sonowal, who was accompanied by Minister of State Mahendra Munjapara at the programme, inaugurated a hostel for girl students of the institute and announced increment in the stipends of the internees.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Homeopathy
Sarbananda Sonowal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 