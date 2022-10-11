Modi hints Cong outsourced job of abusing him to AAP

In Gujarat, Modi hints Congress outsourced job of abusing him to AAP

Modi warned against Congress which, he said, has stopped abusing him and is "working silently" to capture rural votes

PTI
PTI, Jamkandorna,
  • Oct 11 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 15:39 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Gujarat. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress has outsourced the contract of abusing him. Addressing a rally in Jamkandorna town of Rajkot district in Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end, Modi warned BJP workers and supporters to be aware of the Congress which, he said, has stopped abusing him and is "working silently" to capture rural votes.

“In the last 20 years, those who were against Gujarat left no stone unturned to defame the state. They hurled choicest abuses against me, including calling me ‘maut ka saudagar',” the prime minister said. “They have suddenly gone silent. They have outsourced the contract of creating ruckus, making noise and abusing me, to others. They are silently going to villages and asking people for votes,” Modi said, without naming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the new entrant to the poll fray in Gujarat. “I should warn you against this silent strategy of the opposition party. I know this as this is being controlled by those who are known to conspire against Gujarat from Delhi,” the PM said.

Read | Inflation in India quite low, compared to leading economies: PM Modi

He told the people to ask Congress leaders if they visited the Statue of Unity, built in Gujarat in the honour of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. "Those who don't respect son of soil Sardar Patel should not have any place in Gujarat," Modi said. "If the government acts against the corrupt, a group shouts against us; should I not act against those involved in looting people," he added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
BJP
AAP
Gujarat
India News
Congress

What's Brewing

Navya pens heartfelt note for 'nana' Amitabh Bachchan

Navya pens heartfelt note for 'nana' Amitabh Bachchan

Scientists use sensors to eavesdrop on phone calls

Scientists use sensors to eavesdrop on phone calls

US nuclear launch: What 'football' and 'biscuits' mean

US nuclear launch: What 'football' and 'biscuits' mean

Shot at twice, Army dog helped kill 2 J&K militants

Shot at twice, Army dog helped kill 2 J&K militants

Jute to the rescue as world searches for reusable bags

Jute to the rescue as world searches for reusable bags

Days after flood, Bengaluru braces for heavy rain again

Days after flood, Bengaluru braces for heavy rain again

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

 