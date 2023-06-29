In late-night meet, PM Modi huddles with BJP top brass

The huddle comes amid speculation over changes in the government and organisations ahead of Assembly elections due later in the year and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 29 2023, 08:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 08:57 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photos

The top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, met here on Wednesday.

BJP president J P Nadda was also part of the deliberations amid speculation over changes in the government and organisations, including at the state-level, as the party gears up for key Assembly elections due later in the year and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read — BJP launches campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan

There was no official word on the meeting that came against the backdrop of Shah, Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh holding marathon deliberations over organisational and political issues.

