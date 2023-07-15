Inaction, silence of BJP govt on Manipur situation unforgivable, criminal: Congress

Congress on Saturday expressed grave concern over the situation in Manipur and alleged that the "inaction and silence" of the Prime Minister and the BJP government on the situation in the north-eastern state is "unexplainable, unforgivable and criminal".

The situation in Manipur was discussed in detail at a meeting of six north-east states -- Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim -- called to deliberate on the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

In a resolution adopted at the meeting, the party said the union government should take strong and all necessary steps with sincerity for maintaining peace and harmony in the state.

"We demand an immediate ceasefire and restoration of peace," it said.

The resolution also expressed its deep concern about the delimitation exercise being undertaken at such a time in Assam. Several parties led by the Congress have demanded a wider discussion on the same, it said.

The meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was attended by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and leaders from the six states. Top leader Rahul Gandhi could not attend the meeting as he was suffering from a fever.

Venugopal said Kharge gave instructions to the leaders on how to move forward keeping the elections in mind.

He said Manipur was discussed in detail and the leaders felt that the union government has "abdicated its responsibility" to the people of Manipur, in particular and the whole of north-east in general.

"Already 70 days are over, but still our Prime Minister is in a silent mode. We don’t know what matter is stopping Prime Minister to give at least a peace call for Manipur people… at least the BJP has to explain why Prime Minister is silent on these things…Why he is not in a position to give a peace call? What is stopping him? If there is any reason… please explain to the country," he said.

Asked whether Uniform Civil Code was discussed, he said, "Certainly, people from the northeast have serious concerns because of the plurality of the region. Majority of the states have a huge tribal population, they have their own customs. They have concerns and they shared it in the meeting."