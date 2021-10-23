Inaugurating flights cosmetic steps, won’t address actual problem in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba on Shah's visit

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating international flights and medical colleges were cosmetic steps that will not address the “actual” problem in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said ideally the home minister's visit should have been preceded by a follow-up on assurances given to leaders of the union territory during the all-party meeting convened by the prime minister in June this year.

"HM inaugurating international flights from Srinagar and laying the foundation of new medical colleges isn't new. Half a dozen medical colleges were sanctioned by the UPA government and are functional now. Post Article 370 abrogation and an engineered crisis, Jammu and Kashmir has been thrown into chaos," Mehbooba said in a series of tweets.

She said the Union government should address the real problems to provide a sense of relief to people.

"This crisis is of GOIs making and instead of reaching out, they opted for cosmetic steps that don't address the actual problem. Ideally, HM's visit should have been preceded by following up on PM's assurances post the all-party meeting," Mehbooba said.

"CBMs such as lifting the siege that Jammu and Kashmir has been put under since 2019, releasing prisoners, ending the harassment people here face on a daily basis, taking tangible steps to revive the economy esp(ecially) horticulture would have provided a sense of relief," she added.

Contrary to that, prior to Shah's visit, 700 civilians were detained, booked under the Public Safety Act and many shifted to jails outside Kashmir, the former chief minister alleged.

"Such oppressive steps further vitiate an already tense atmosphere. 'Normalcy acrobatics' is in full swing while the reality is denied and obfuscated," she said.

