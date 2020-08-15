Independence Day | Advani unfurls the tricolour at home

Independence Day | Advani unfurls the tricolour at home

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Aug 15 2020, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 15:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit - PTI

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader L K Advani unfurled the tricolour at his residence on Saturday to mark the country's Independence Day.

The 92-year-old former deputy prime minister has been unfurling the national flag at his residence in the national capital on Independence Day and Republic Day for several decades.

India celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolling out a broad roadmap for the country to become self-reliant in his seventh address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. 

