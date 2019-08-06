India now has 9 UTs and 28 states

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 06 2019, 19:49pm ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2019, 20:05pm ist
India has two more Union territories and one less state. (File Photo)

India has two more Union Territories and one less state after the Union government decided to abolish the law that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed a new reorganisation bill that bifurcates the northern state into Union Territories.

Before Aug. 5, 2019, India had 29 states and seven Union Territories (UTs). The country now has only 28 states since Jammu and Kashmir has been converted. The country now has nine UTs with Jammu and Kashmir as one new entrant and Ladakh as the other.

The Lok Sabha, on Aug. 6, 2019, passed a resolution to revoke Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill with 370 votes for and 70 against.

 

 

Jammu and Kashmir
Article 370
Union Territories
Comments (+)
 