<p>Inter Miami forward <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Luis%20Suarez">Luis Suarez</a> issued an apology on Thursday for spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member four days earlier at the end of the Leagues Cup final.</p>. <p>As the Sounders concluded a 3-0 victory in Seattle, the teams got in a scuffle that featured the Suarez spitting incident as well as Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets appearing to throw a punch.</p>.Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez ruled out of MLS All-Star Game. <p>Suarez wrote Thursday on Instagram, "First, I want to congratulate the Seattle Sounders for their Leagues Cup triumph. But most of all, I want to apologize for my behavior when the game ended.</p>. <p>"It was a moment of much tension and frustration, where just after the game ended things happened that shouldn't have happened but that doesn't justify my reaction.</p>. <p>"I made a mistake and sincerely apologize. It's not the image I want to give in front of my family, that suffers because of my mistakes, in front of my club, that also doesn't deserve seeing themselves affected by something like this.</p>. <p>"I feel bad for what happened, and I didn't want to let pass the opportunity to recognize and apologize to everything that felt bad for what I did. We know there is still a lot of season left ahead and we will work together to try and get the triumphs that this club and its fans deserve. A hug to all."</p>. <p>Suarez's team issued a statement on Thursday that read, "Inter Miami condemns the altercations that took place following the conclusion of the Leagues Cup Final. These actions do not reflect the values of our sport, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship both on and off the pitch."</p>.Luis Suarez to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as club completes signing. <p>"We are working closely with Leagues Cup and MLS officials to ensure the situation is addressed appropriately."</p><p>"We thank our fans and community for their continued support."</p>. <p>Suarez, a 38-year-old Uruguayan who once starred for Liverpool and Barcelona, has a history of bad behavior on the field. Three times he has been suspended for biting opponents, and he once was suspended for racial abuse, though he denied the allegation.</p>