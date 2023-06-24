India Political Updates: Opposition parties have come together due to their fear of PM Modi, says UP's Dy CM
India Political Updates: Opposition parties have come together due to their fear of PM Modi, says UP's Dy CM
updated: Jun 24 2023, 08:05 ist
08:03
Amit Shah to chair all-party meeting today on Manipur situation
07:53
Taking a dig at the opposition meeting in Patna, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said such parties have now come together due to their "fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".(PTI)
Amit Shah to chair all-party meeting today on Manipur situation
