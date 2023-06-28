India Political Updates: BJP slams Oppn parties for criticising PM Modi's stand on UCC
India Political Updates: BJP slams Oppn parties for criticising PM Modi's stand on UCC
updated: Jun 28 2023, 07:56 ist
Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH!
07:52
'Are you going to snatch away pluralism in name of UCC,' Owaisi slams PM
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for favouring a Uniform Civil Code, alleging that he wants to target Muslims and bring in a 'Hindu Civil Code'. Read more
07:21
Modi's threatening of opposition leaders extremely shameful: RJD leader
RJD's Bihar President Jagadanand Singh on Tuesday slammedPrime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantee" to put every corrupt leader in jail, saying that sitting on the highest constitutional post, he was threatening leaders of the opposition parties.
"The entire country is asking questions to him. It is an extremely shameful and unfortunate act of a Prime Minister sitting on a constitutional post to threaten the opposition leaders,” he said while interacting with media persons here.(IANS)
07:20
BJP slams Oppn parties for criticising PM Modi's stand on UCC
TheBJPon Tuesday hit out at the Congress and other Opposition parties for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on the UCC, saying it is there in the Constitution as a directive principle of state policy and there is a Supreme Court "decision" also in this regard.
The Congress attacked Modi after he made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at an event in Bhopal on Tuesday and said he should first talk about poverty, price rise and unemployment in the country. The RJD said the prime minister should not make such issues an instrument of "dog-whistle politics".
'Are you going to snatch away pluralism in name of UCC,' Owaisi slams PM
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for favouring a Uniform Civil Code, alleging that he wants to target Muslims and bring in a 'Hindu Civil Code'.
Read more
Modi's threatening of opposition leaders extremely shameful: RJD leader
RJD's Bihar President Jagadanand Singh on Tuesday slammedPrime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantee" to put every corrupt leader in jail, saying that sitting on the highest constitutional post, he was threatening leaders of the opposition parties.
"The entire country is asking questions to him. It is an extremely shameful and unfortunate act of a Prime Minister sitting on a constitutional post to threaten the opposition leaders,” he said while interacting with media persons here.(IANS)
BJP slams Oppn parties for criticising PM Modi's stand on UCC
TheBJPon Tuesday hit out at the Congress and other Opposition parties for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on the UCC, saying it is there in the Constitution as a directive principle of state policy and there is a Supreme Court "decision" also in this regard.
The Congress attacked Modi after he made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at an event in Bhopal on Tuesday and said he should first talk about poverty, price rise and unemployment in the country. The RJD said the prime minister should not make such issues an instrument of "dog-whistle politics".