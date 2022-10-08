India Political Updates: Kejriwal, Mann on two-day Gujarat visit from today ahead of polls

Kejriwal, Mann on two-day Gujarat visit from today ahead of polls
07:54
Molestation charges against Cong MLAs: BJP slams party's silence, Kamal Nath initiates probe
As the report of two Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh being booked for allegedly molesting a woman co-passenger while travelling on a train came to the fore, the ruling BJP on Friday slammed the grand old party for "remaining silent" on the issue.
Madhya Pradesh BJP president V.D. Sharma, speaking to media persons, said that the "condemnable act of two MLAs have shown the real face of the Congress".
Sharma also raised question on why the Congress remained silent on "this serious matter".
