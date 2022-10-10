India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Pochkatte in Tumakuru

LoP West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting "urgent deployment of Central forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur police station to contain law & order situation"
LoP West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting "urgent deployment of Central forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur police station to contain law & order situation" pic.twitter.com/woN2qFQ74G
India does not want to say in advance how it will vote at the United Nations General Assembly on a likely draft resolution condemning Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday.
"As a matter of prudence and policy, we don't predict our votes in advance," Jaishankar said during a joint media briefing along with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra.
The General Assembly is due to vote on the draft resolution on Tuesday or Wednesday, diplomats said.
Russia had vetoed a UN Security Council resolution introduced by the United States and Albania late last month condemning the proclaimed annexation, with China, Gabon, India and Brazil abstaining.
What father earned with toil lost by his son in minutes: NCP's Eknath Khadse on EC freezing Shiv Sena's poll symbol
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse on Sunday said the freezing of Shiv Sena's name and poll symbol by the Election Commission was "unfortunate". Referring to Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray's efforts to build the party, Khadse said, "What the father had earned with a lot of difficulties is lost by the son in minutes in the political fight".
Rahul Gandhi will be seen in new avatar after Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Digvijaya Singh
Rahul Gandhi has become a symbol of 'Bharat jodo' (unite India) and will be seen in a new avatar post the Congress' pan-India march, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.
In an interview to PTI, the veteran Congress leader also spoke about the weaknesses of the party and efforts to overcome them.
What is missing in this party is the commitment to ideology and leadership, he rued, adding that Congress has also been giving "confusing signals".
