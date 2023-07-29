India Political Updates: I.N.D.I.A delegates head to Manipur, accuse BJP and Modi of not doing enough

As the I.N.D.I.A delegation heads to Manipur, various members have spoken out about how it is important to hear the situation of the people there for 'psychological healing'. Congress's Gogoi - who recently brought the no-confidence motion against the Modi government - however had a much more grounded approach, saying they would raise the issues faced by the people there in front of the Parliament. He also blamed the ruling government for the divide created in the northeast hill state that has been burning due to the clash between Kukis and Meitis. Track this and more in the latest political developments in India, only with DH!