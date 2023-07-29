India Political Updates: I.N.D.I.A delegates head to Manipur, accuse BJP and Modi of not doing enough

As the I.N.D.I.A delegation heads to Manipur, various members have spoken out about how it is important to hear the situation of the people there for 'psychological healing'. Congress's Gogoi - who recently brought the no-confidence motion against the Modi government - however had a much more grounded approach, saying they would raise the issues faced by the people there in front of the Parliament. He also blamed the ruling government for the divide created in the northeast hill state that has been burning due to the clash between Kukis and Meitis. Track this and more in the latest political developments in India, only with DH!
BJP has lost face in Manipur and they are responsible for the mayhem in the state: TMC MP ahead of state visit
Watch: Visuals from inside the plane as Oppn MPs head to Manipur
I.N.D.I.A delegates head to Manipur
Delegation of 21 MPs from opposition bloc INDIA slated to arrive in Imphal on Saturday for two-day visit to Manipur to assess state of affairs in ethnic strife-hit state.(PTI)
'Those who used to talk about one India have created 2 sides in Manipur', says Cong's Gogoi ahead of I.N.D.I.A delegation visit
He added, "Law and order situation has collapsed (in Manipur) but for some reason the PM cannot see the tensions".
'If people are living in relief camps, how come peace is prevailing there?' asks JMM MP ahead of state visit
Modi's responsilbity to understand Manipur and its people's pain, but he is campaigning in different states so we will go to there, says RLD chief
We expect the PM to reply in Parliament after the discussion on Manipur: DMK MP ahead of state visit
It is state government's responsibility to provide security to us: TMC member ahead of I.N.D.I.A delegation's Manipur visit
Not going to raise political issues but to understand the pain of the people of Manipur, says Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on I.N.D.I.A delegation visit
'It is a peace mission...Get first hand information about Manipur situation...Important for psychological healing': I.N.D.I.A delegates ahead of Manipur visit
AAP takes swipe at Delhi L-G, Home Minister over law & order situation
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the law and order situation in the national capital after a 22-year-old woman was murdered by an alleged jilted lover in Malviya Nagar.
"Another daughter was brutally murdered in Delhi. It is very sad. Law and order has become such a pressing issue in Delhi. I request L-G and Home Minister to proactively engage the police force," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote in a tweet, referring to the brutal incident.
Rahul Gandhi to be in Rajasthan's Banswara on World Tribals Day
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Rajasthan's Banswara on World Tribal Day (August 9) to address a gathering.
The Congress is making preparations for this huge meeting at Mangarh Dham in Banswara and the event is being considered as a show of political power by the party in tribal areas and the beginning of its electoral campaign in the state for the upcoming Assembly polls.